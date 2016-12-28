2 Physically Challenged Men Sweep Abuja Pedestrian Bridge (Pics)

”This two (2) young physically challenged brilliant minds keep motivating me every morning to do something for Nigeria, and I sometimes wonder what motivate them to sweep the Lugbe Federal Housing (Abuja, Nigeria) pedestrian bridge that is being messed up by able bodied men and women.

This is a practical example of "What Can You Do For Nigeria?"

