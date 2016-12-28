2 Physically Challenged Men Sweep Abuja Pedestrian Bridge (Pics)
As shared by Kabaka…….
”This two (2) young physically challenged brilliant minds keep motivating me every morning to do something for Nigeria, and I sometimes wonder what motivate them to sweep the Lugbe Federal Housing (Abuja, Nigeria) pedestrian bridge that is being messed up by able bodied men and women.
This is a practical example of "What Can You Do For Nigeria?"
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/see-what-these-2-physically-challenged.html?m=1
