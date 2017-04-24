20 People Killed As Akwa Ibom & Cross River Communities Clash (Very Graphic Photos)

Posted April 24, 2017 9:38 am by Comments

At least 20 people were killed yesterday in Ayadehe and Oku-Iboku, Itu Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State following an attack by hoodlums from Ikot Offiong community of Odukpani Local Government Area in Cross River State.

Read part of what was shared by Nse-Abasi Odiong

It was a horrific sight to behold as corpses of children, women and men (young and old) were recovered from the river, along Oku-Iboku waterways yesterday. The dead bodies of the armless and innocent Oku-Iboku and Ayadehe people were brought to the shore after being brutally murdered by Ikot Offiong and Odukpani Militia groups of Cross River State, who for months now, have been launching attacks at the peace loving communities of Oku Iboku and Ayadehe in Itu LGA of Akwa Ibom State. This is not unconnected with the resurgence of Akwa Ibom, Cross Rivers States boundary dispute which was settled by past government of, Obong Victor Attah and Mr. Donald Duke.

An eye witness and indigene of the area Mr. Godslove Nkereuwem, recounted what transpired when he said that, ‘‘the people of Oku-Iboku were going about their normal business in their community when the assailants arrived in 5 engine propelled boats and open fire sporadically on the defenseless people, attempting to force their way through into the shore of the Oku Iboku. But for three gallant youths of the area who rose to the occasion and fought back the attackers, when the assailants were overpowered by the gallant youths, they fled. However, they returned their frustration on the harmless, innocent farmers, fishers, women and children who they met along the waterways, killing over 20

Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/04/20-people-killed-as-akwa-ibom-and-cross.html

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. 20 die in Akwa Ibom, Cross River communities’ renewed clash From Joe Effiong, Uyo OVER 20 people died yesterday in Oku-Iboku, Itu Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State following an attack...
  2. Calabar Tragedy: Akwa Ibom Gov. Sympathises With Cross River The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, has condoled with Governor Ben Ayade and people of Cross River State...
  3. 20 feared killed in A’Ibom, C’River boundary dispute Mudiaga Affe, Calabar and Etim Ekpimah, Uyo Many people have been feared killed in a boundary dispute between the people...
  4. 20 feared killed in Akwa Ibom and Cross River communal clash, four in Edo State Twenty persons were feared killed in a fresh clash between Oku Iboku community in Itu Local Government Council Area of...
  5. Three die in C’River, A’Ibom youths land tussle Mudiaga Affe, Calabar At least three persons have lost their lives in renewed communal clash over disputed land between the...
  6. “Pictures Cross River Government Doesn’t Want You To See” – Ifere Paul (Graphic) As shared by Paul….. ‘Pictures Cross River State Government Does Not Want You To See. Mr Christian Ita, SSA on...
  7. 4 feared dead as Akwa Ibom, Cross River communities clash Two of the victims are said to be security officials. The post 4 feared dead as Akwa Ibom, Cross River...
  8. DPR seals 200 filling stations in Akwa Ibom, Cross River Mr. Antai said that 40 filling stations were sealed in Calabar while 160 were closed in Akwa Ibom. The post...
  9. MAN Seeks Improved Partnership with Akwa Ibom, Cross River Govts The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has called on the governments of Cross River and Akwa Ibom States to strengthen...
  10. Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River & Akwa Ibom State In Total DARKNESS Are you in any of these states? How are you able to view this blog? Generator? Inverter? Okay your phone...

< YOHAIG home