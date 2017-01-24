2017 Graduate Recruitment At Dangote Group
The Dangote Group is a diversified and fully integrated conglomerate with interests across a range of sectors in Nigeria and Africa. Current interests include Cement, Sugar, Flour, Salt, Pasta, Beverages, Noodles, Poly Products, Transportation and real estate with new initiatives in the Oil and Gas, Telecommunication, Fertilizer and Steel sector of the economy.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:.
1.) Customer Service Representative
2.) Executive Assistant to MD, NASCON
Location: Lagos
Organization: Nascon Allied Industries Plc. (NASCON)
Employment Type: Full Time
Requirement:
Proficiency in one or two Nigerian languages, an advantage.
Application Closing Date
30th January, 2017.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s and cover letters to: careers@dangote.com
http://www.kikiotolu.com/2017/01/2017-graduate-recruitment-at-dangote.html
