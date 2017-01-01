2017 Prophecies By Pastor E.A. Adeboye

THE PROPHETIC WORD FOR 2017 IS SURPRISE

NIGERIA

1. 2017 will be a year of surprises both for the oppressed and the oppressor; Those deliberately making life difficult for the common man will be relocated

2. The downward plunge will slow down, stop and reversal will begin

INDIVIDUALS

1. It will be a year of surprises

2. For prophets both true and false it will be a year of surprises

3. There will be quite a large number of weddings

4. Soul winners will see their prophecies fulfilled almost as soon they are uttered

INTERNATIONAL

1. There will be surprises for many world governments

2. They are coming twos: monster earthquakes, monster floods, hurricanes and typhoons, monster tornadoes and monster fire outbreaks