2017 Prophecies By Prophet U.E James Of Fountain Of Hope Ministries Inc.
These are the prophecies of my papa, Prophet U E James for the year 2017:
1:There will be no recession again, the president will make a written speech to that effect starting from this morning.
2:Dollar wahala will drop.
3:crude oil will go up.
4:Militants will cease and boko haram will be no more.
5:Nigeria will discuss the way forward seated at a round table, note – ROUND TABLE.
6:There should be prayer for one of the former presidents against death.
7:prayer for one of the African countries and the continent in general: against civil war.
8:fuel price will drastically reduce, people will be selling 70 or 80 naira.
9:cost of things will come down; this year will be a very good year.
10: change will start from February.
Fountain of Hope mins Inc… the spring for the thirsty.
