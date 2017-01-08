2017 Prophecies By Prophet U.E James Of Fountain Of Hope Ministries Inc.

Posted January 8, 2017 9:38 am by Comments

These are the prophecies of my papa, Prophet U E James for the year 2017:

1:There will be no recession again, the president will make a written speech to that effect starting from this morning.

2:Dollar wahala will drop.

3:crude oil will go up.

4:Militants will cease and boko haram will be no more.

5:Nigeria will discuss the way forward seated at a round table, note – ROUND TABLE.

6:There should be prayer for one of the former presidents against death.

7:prayer for one of the African countries and the continent in general: against civil war.

8:fuel price will drastically reduce, people will be selling 70 or 80 naira.

9:cost of things will come down; this year will be a very good year.

10: change will start from February.

Fountain of Hope mins Inc… the spring for the thirsty.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Mountain Of Fire 2017 Prophecies By Pastor Dr. D.K Olukoya My Year of Indisputably Victory and Uncommon Deliverance. Proverbs 11vs 21. Number 32vs23. Sin is addictive, sinner in one department...
  2. Also Read Pastor D.K Olukoya’s 2017 Prophecies You know it’s the beginning of the year and it is only normal for prophecies to come in left and...
  3. ITTF World Championship: Africa’s only hope bows out This is not the best of times for African teams at the ongoing International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Championships...
  4. Prophecies For 2017 By Pastor Chris Oyakhilome The Man of God, Rev. Dr Christian Oyakhilome announced by the Spirit to the BLW Nation a.k.a Christ Embassy the...
  5. 2017 Prophecies By Pastor E.A. Adeboye THE PROPHETIC WORD FOR 2017 IS SURPRISE NIGERIA 1. 2017 will be a year of surprises both for the oppressed...
  6. 2017 Prophecies Of Apostle Dr. Ogochukwu Tochukwu Amaukwu 2017 Prophecies Of Apostle Dr. Ogochukwu Tochukwu Amaukwu The Year 2017 has been termed ‘The Year of the Supernatural (Signs...
  7. Pastor Adejare Adeboye Releases 2017 Prophecies The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has released his 2017 prophecies. Below...
  8. Nigerian prophet makes unbelievable predictions for 2017 The prophet and founder of Mountain of Blessing and Miracle Church of Christ, Dr Olagorioye Faleyimu, who revealed earlier in...
  9. 72 Shocking 2017 Prophecies By Pastor Joshua Iginla 72 prophetic insight for 2017 by Pastor Joshua Iginla of the Set Man of Champions Royal Assembly, for individuals and...
  10. Buhari will spend 8 years in office – Soul E releases 2017 prophecies Music star-turned cleric, Emmanuel Okose, otherwise known as Soul E has released his prophecies for the year 2017. In his...

< YOHAIG home