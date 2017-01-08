2017 Prophecies By Prophet U.E James Of Fountain Of Hope Ministries Inc.

These are the prophecies of my papa, Prophet U E James for the year 2017:

1:There will be no recession again, the president will make a written speech to that effect starting from this morning.

2:Dollar wahala will drop.

3:crude oil will go up.

4:Militants will cease and boko haram will be no more.

5:Nigeria will discuss the way forward seated at a round table, note – ROUND TABLE.

6:There should be prayer for one of the former presidents against death.

7:prayer for one of the African countries and the continent in general: against civil war.

8:fuel price will drastically reduce, people will be selling 70 or 80 naira.

9:cost of things will come down; this year will be a very good year.

10: change will start from February.

Fountain of Hope mins Inc… the spring for the thirsty.