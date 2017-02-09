2019: PDP, Seven Other Parties Discuss Alliance

Posted February 9, 2017 2:38 pm by Comments

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has initiated discussions with seven political parties to explore the possibilities of forming alliance ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Chairman of the PDP Strategy Review and Inter-Party Affairs Committee Prof. Jerry Gana gave the hint in Abuja yesterday while submitting the report of his committee to the leadership of the party.

According to Gana, the initial contacts made by the committee yielded positive responses from seven people-focused and democratic parties.

He explained the meeting with delegates and representatives of the seven parties had nothing to do with the formation of the much-touted mega party.

“Our desire is to have all genuine democrats and friends of the people to flow together and provide a fresh and trustworthy leadership to promote and ensure a people-friendly process of national development”, Prof Gana said.

Addressing reporters shortly after the event, the spokesman for the Caretaker Committee of the PDP, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, confirmed the PDP actually met with the seven parties.

http://thenationonlineng.net/2019-pdp-seven-parties-discuss-alliance/

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. PDP in alliance talks with seven political parties ahead 2019 — Jerry Gana The PDP lost power in 2015 after ruling Nigeria since 1999. The post PDP in alliance talks with seven political...
  2. 2019: 60 groups seeks registration as political parties The number of political parties in the country is expected to increase from the current figure of 40, it was...
  3. 30 political parties to participate in Ondo guber poll   The Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) Tuesday announced that thirty political parties will participate in the November 26, governorship election...
  4. 100 Political Parties May Contest In 2019 General Election 100 political parties may participate in the 2019 general election, if 60 political associations, currently seeking to certification as political...
  5. 2019: North Central Politicians Unveil New Party • APC, PDP, too battered for next election –Convener • Waku, Tapgun, Ewuga, others back move Ahead of the 2019...
  6. Olojoba forecasts victory for PDP in 2019 A member of the National Screening Committee of People Democratic Party, PDP, in the just-concluded ward, local and state congresses...
  7. 2019: PDP’s comeback’ll be like a tsunami, says Makarfi From: Ndubuisi Orji,  Abuja National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi has said that the...
  8. 2019 Political Alignment: Dear Politicians, We Are No Longer Gullible – Barcanista In 2013, a group of politicians from the now defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP),...
  9. PDP vows to reclaim power from APC in 2019 By Henry Umoru ABUJA- AGAIN, the national  leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has vowed  to reclaim power from...
  10. PDP will win in 2019 – Makarfi AHMED Makarfi, chairman of the national caretaker committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is confident of victory for his...

< YOHAIG home