2019: PDP, Seven Other Parties Discuss Alliance

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has initiated discussions with seven political parties to explore the possibilities of forming alliance ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Chairman of the PDP Strategy Review and Inter-Party Affairs Committee Prof. Jerry Gana gave the hint in Abuja yesterday while submitting the report of his committee to the leadership of the party.

According to Gana, the initial contacts made by the committee yielded positive responses from seven people-focused and democratic parties.

He explained the meeting with delegates and representatives of the seven parties had nothing to do with the formation of the much-touted mega party.

“Our desire is to have all genuine democrats and friends of the people to flow together and provide a fresh and trustworthy leadership to promote and ensure a people-friendly process of national development”, Prof Gana said.

Addressing reporters shortly after the event, the spokesman for the Caretaker Committee of the PDP, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, confirmed the PDP actually met with the seven parties.