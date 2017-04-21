23-Year-Old Woman Stabs Female Neighbour For Mocking Her Over Her 65-Year-Old Husband

Posted April 21, 2017 7:38 pm by Comments

CYRIACUS IZUEKWE

A housewife, Mrs Rose Arogunyo has been arrested and charged before a Lagos court for allegedly stabbing her female neighbour, Margaret Tony with broken bottle for mocking her for marrying a 65-year old man.

The incident happened at 48, Fatusi Street, Ejigbo, a suburb of Lagos where they reside.

P.M.EXPRESS gathered that the Ikare-Akoko, Ondo State-born Rose was betrothed to her husband, Sunday as custom demands after Sunday’s wife died two years ago.

It was gathered that the two women ever since they moved into the same building have never agreed on any issue to the extent that their neighbours tried in vain to make peace between them.

On the day the incident happened, our correspondent gathered that Rose complained that Margaret mocked her for getting married to her husband, Sunday who was thrice older than her.

This got Rose angry and she reportedly broke a bottle and stabbed her at the back.

Margaret was said to have bled profusely and was taken to a hospital for a treatment.

The matter was reported to the police at Ejigbo division and Rose was arrested and charged to court on Thursday.

She was charged before Magistrate’s court sitting in Ejigbo with assault under the Criminal Code.
She pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Inspector Kenneth Asibor did not object the bail condition, but reminded the court the injury was serious.

The presiding Magistrate, Mrs J.O.E Adeyemi granted him bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She was remanded in prison custody pending when she will perfect her bail.

The matter was adjourned till 9 May 2017.

http://pmexpressng.com/woman-23-stabs-female-neighbour-mocking-65-year-old-hubby/

