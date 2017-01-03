26-Year-Old Corper Contesting For Chairmanship In Hadejia, Jigawa (Photos)

In a time when there is uncertainty in the leadership style of our politicians,A young man is contesting for the position of chairmanship in Hadejia local government area in Jigawa state.

BIOGRAPHY

Born on 1st January 1991(26yrs) in hadejia local government area,Jigawa state.

MUHAMMAD USMAN ADAM attended Maje Model Primary school , and Government Day Secondary School fantai Hadejia.he backed a Bsc in Human Resources from Ecole Superieure Sainte Felicite,Benin republic.He is currently undergoing his compulsory NYSC in Kano state.