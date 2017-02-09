27-Year-Old Man Shot Dead In Bayelsa. Family Says The Assassin Was Paid N30k (Pics)

A 27-year-old man was, weekend, shot dead by gunmen suspected to be hired assassins at Korokrorosei L. G. A, southern ijaw Area of Bayelsa State
The deceased, identified as Ayawei Erelayefa Peter A.K.A Young Piro. He was said to have been killed while he was going to take he’s bath
The deceased, an indigene of Korokrorosei L. G. A, southern ijaw, who is a siblings to the top Bayelsa hip-hop artist was shot dead few metres from his house.
The family of the deceased led by Marvey alleged that the preliminary investigations conducted by the family and text messages on his mobile phone showed that he might have been murdered over issues of vandalize pipe line.

during a chat with the deceased brother Marvey, he told LifeDrama.com.ng

"You know say we get oil everywhere in our area, even our community too but Na few people have been dey chop the money. Company called oil and gas in southern ijaw dey no gree pay the youths for the community but Dem dey load oil comot every day, so my bro vex arrange boys go vandalize the pipe line so them am to order Y him do am, him tell Dem he’s demand, Dem come to agreement Dat dey ll do as he said, Dem don settle everything only for next week for Dem to execute the tins wey Dem agree on
Only for Dem to paid someone to shoot him dead while he was going to take he’s bath
Real names are, Ayawei Erelayefa Peter
Not in the mood to write tins now
And the shoot was paid 30k
And he’s name is China man"

