2face Idibia And Basketmouth Battle For Better Cook (Pics)

Wife’s are always proud to showcase their husband cooking skills and this was the case that led to the competition of whose husband is the best cook.

Elsie Okpocha the wife of Basketmouth first showed off her husband well made fishermansoup only to be followed closely be Annie Idibia who shared photos a noodle delicacy prepared by 2face Idibia …

Basketmouth had made the soup for himself and his wife, while 2face on the other hand had prepared the noodles for his family and their guests, the Balogun(Tiwa Savage and Tee Billz)…

To his credit 2Face Noodles looks more desirable, while Basketmouth fisherman soup looked a little more complicated to swallow…

It definitely looks hard to decide who is the best among the two but we can all safely agree that Banky W is better than both of them in the kitchen combined.

What do you think?

