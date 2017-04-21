“3 Idiots” – 2017 Nollywood Movie Thriller By A Nairalander

Posted April 21, 2017

Watch this comedy, crime and suspense filled movie of 3 guys who sought for ways to better their lives in the village by chasing shadows, they later resorted to vices only for one of them to run into what seems like luck but unfortunately lead to their near doom.

Starring:
Elvis Obi, Ebube Ijemba and Edidiong George.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=io95hSkRDHQ

