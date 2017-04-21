4 Friends Recreate “Wives On Strike” Actresses’ Wow Magazine Look (Photos)

Earlier in May , Nollywood stars , Omoni Oboli , Uche Jumbo , Chioma Chukwuka and Ufuoma MCDermott were the cover stars of Wow magazine.

The stars donned similar jersey dresses in different colors but in the same wrap style.

The ‘ Wives on Strike ’ stars , who are pro natural hair , had their hair styled in its natural form without any extensions or wig .

Four friends , Challa, Eva, Linda and Kelechi were inspired by the Nollywood ’ s darlings as they recreate their Wow Magazine cover look .

And they surely slayed and nailed the looks . Agree?

www.nigerianweddingblog.com/nwblog/2017/04/20/friends-recreate-omoni-oboli-uche-jumbo-chioma-chukwuka-ufuoma-mcdermotts-wow-magazine-look/