4 Step To Building Good Freelancers-Clients Relationships

April 19, 2017

Every good freelancer suppose to have the following qualities, entrepreneurial spirit”, “the ability to take risks, commitment to a better.
Who is a client? Clients are people who profit and benefit from the work freelancers produce.
The strength of the relationships you build with your clients directly impacts your ability to build your business and achieve job security. What can you do then to build strong client relationships? Consider four ways to make that happen:
1) Define the scope of your projects
The first move towards building successful client relationships involves having a meeting of the minds with your client concerning the work the client wants done. Each party should understand:

The aim of the project
The procedure which will be used to attain those aims
How long the project will take
Payments modalities

2) Be honest about the success and setback of the project
Many clients have this worry that freelancers will be unavailable or uncommunicative about project progress. Because of this, you can alleviate this worry by providing your clients with your complete contact information and also clearly define when you will be available and when you will not be available for communication. State the channel of the communication that will

be suitable for the both parties. This is very important especially when working with international clients.
Remember that you are human, and set back and unforeseen circumstances are inevitable. You can break down along the line because of the tedious nature of your job, so if you encounter any problem that may delay or impede you from meeting up with the stipulated timeframe of your project, please feel free to tell your client as fast as possible, because it will be very unkind of you to be waiting on the fixed date to give a him a shock that you were unable to finish his project. If you can this, tell him the new date you were expecting to finish his project, doing this will make your client to have trust and more confidence in your work.
3) don’t take a job beyond your scope
If a client asks for something beyond the original project, and it is something that you cannot do within the time frame specified, just look for a way renegotiate and extend your time to avoid disappointment, accepting to do more than you can handle will have a negative effect on you and on your clients. You will stress yourself up thereby given your client low quality of project, and your clients will find themselves disappointed with your performance because you failed to produce a quality project.
4) Be professional
Show your clients that you have their interest at heart by spending quality time talking with them at length about the project.

