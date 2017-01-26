4 University Of Abuja Students Killed In Auto Crash (Photo)

Four students of University of Abuja, have died in an accident which occurred on Tuesday night at Gwako village, on the Abuja-Lokoja road.

A witness said the accident, which happened about a kilometre to Gwagwalada occurred at about 10:12p.m. after a Peugeot 406 car coming from Zuba axis veered from its lane and collided with an oncoming trailer.

He said the Peugeot car driver ran into a deep pothole, lost control of his car and crashed head-on into the unmarked trailer, killing all its four occupants on the spot.

“The Peugeot car somersaulted after hitting a pothole and collided with a Daf trailer which was coming from Lokoja. The four occupants of the car and the driver died on the spot,” he said.

He said rescue team of the Gwagwalada unit command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), which was alerted, arrived the scene and evacuated the corpses to the mortuary in Gwagwalada.

Our reporter, who was at the scene at about 9:00a.m. yesterday, observed as some motorists stopped at the scene shaken by the wreckage of the Peugeot car, while some police officers were also seen at the scene.

Reacting, the FCT sector commander of the FRSC, Sunday E.Oghenekaro, confirmed the accident saying the four people who died were all students of the University of Abuja, Gwagwalada.

He blamed the accident on excessive speeding by the Peugeot driver.

“So the advice generally is that parents must ensure they avoid giving access to vehicles to their children when they have not been trained and licensed to drive,” he said.

He added that,“ it is very unfortunate that those children ought to have been in school at that time of the night.”

The Spokesperson of the university, Waziri Garba confirmed that four of their students died in the Tuesday night accident, which he described as unfortunate.

He however said the school authority is yet to identify the students and which departments they belong to. “We are told they are our students. Sometimes we don’t want to disclose it because we have to ascertain and inform the parents first of all,” he said.

http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/city-news/4-uniabuja-students-killed-in-auto-crash/182586.html

Pic: The wreckage of the Peugeot car at Gwako village, yesterday

