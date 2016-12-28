400 Level UNIOSUN Female Student Found Dead After Missing For Days (Photos)

A 400L student of Osun State University, Adebisi Rofiat Damilola had earlier been reported missing since last week thursday, 22nd December 2016.

The young lady who was a fourth-year chemistry Education student at the Osun State University was last seen on December 22.

Confirming the development on Monday 26th December, Osun State Police discovered her corpes along iragbiji ikirun Road abandoned on the road side.

The corpse was moved to the nearest police station.

May Her soul rest in peace

