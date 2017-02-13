45-Year-Old Man Defiles A 10-Year-Old Girl, Says “She Always Tempted Him” (Photo)

Covenant Dako, a security guard with a restaurant in FESTAC Town, Lagos State, escaped death by a whisker after he was attacked by an angry mob for allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl.

The Kogi State indigene would have been lynched, but for the intervention of the policemen who responded to a distress call from the management of the restaurant. He was subsequently rescued and taken into custody. .

Dako had lured the victim with N50 and had rounds of sex with her in the restaurant’s generator house on Friday, February 3. He allegedly took the victim again on February 6, and was having sex with her when he was sighted by a passerby who alerted residents. .

He was beaten to a pulp before the police intervened. A police source said the victim, a girl who is in Primary 4, also lived in the neighbourhood, adding that her parent had been identified. .

He explained that the minor, who strayed from home, had been taken to Mirabel Centre of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, where test were conducted on her. .

“The suspect, a married father-of-two, has confessed to the crime. He said the girl tempted him by always asking for money,” he added.

