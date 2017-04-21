45-Year-Old Man Impregnates Primary School Girl, Says She’s His Lover & Fiancée (Pic)

A 45-year-old man, Victor Emmanuel, who has been arrested by officers of the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly impregnating a 13-year-old girl, has asserted that he sees nothing wrong with that.

According to Victor who is a tailor, the little girl he got pregnant is his girlfriend. Victor also alleged, he’s already making plans to marry her. He further disclosed that he has already given her parents N20,000, and some drinks as part of introduction and marriage rites.

News Telegraph reported that Victor who is from Imo State, was arrested by detectives attached to the Ajangbadi Police Station,, after the victim’s school alerted them. The police said that the suspect raped the girl and described her as a minor.

Confessing to committing the said crime, Victor said;

“I didn’t rape her! We are in a relationship. We’re even planning to get married. We have been dating for 8 months

now. The girl’s parents know me. Yes, I know she’s pregnant for me.

I have accepted the pregnancy and I’m already taking care of her. I have started the marriage rites. In fact, the girl’s parents had been collecting money from me. I have paid N20,000 to them for introduction and to buy drinks.

They have also asked me to bring N100,000, out of which I have paid N64,000. The school authority said she was too young. The school authority insisted that I should come to the school. When I got to the school, I was arrested.”

However, the Investigating Police Officer (IPO), Sergeant Mary Ikumo, said that the victim’s parents claimed not to know or had ever set eyes on Emmanuel, alleging that their daughter, who is just in primary six, was raped by Emmanuel.

“The mother of the victim said she didn’t know the suspect from Adam. The mother said that the girl used to hawk plantain and the suspect was one of her customers. He used to tip the girl N500 every time he buys plantain from her. One day, he pulled her into his shop and raped her” he said.

