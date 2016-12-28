5 Most Underrated Courses In Nigerian Tertiary Institutions

Posted December 28, 2016 6:38 am by Comments

There have been series of arguments about the superiority of some courses in Nigerian Tertiary institutions: some students feel their course of study is more important and special than others. Don’t worry, I’m not here to bore you with my opinion about that-maybe I will put that forward another day.

Some courses, students or departments in our schools have been facing this inferiority tag. Because of this, some lose interest in their course or ashamed but we still have the proud ones who don’t care. I still don’t know what people see wrong with these courses that they tend to underrate but here is the list:

The 5 Most Underrated Courses in Nigerian Tertiary Institutions are

1. History

People don’t just see reasons why someone will go and spend four years or more to study past events. History students are always tagged archaic; their discussions and studies are always based on passed dates and events. You might be tempted to feel superior to someone who all what he has to offer is events that happened even before Christ (BC) in this 21st century.

2. Agriculture

Agriculture students are popularly called “farmers”. I don’t know why people look down on this course? Maybe because you always see them in campus with farming tools and in their farm. I am sure others undermine them because they are naive about the fortune they can make with the knowledge of the course. People are going back to Agriculture and embracing it daily, so I believe this should be out of this list soon.

3. Nigerian Languages

“Hey babe! What Course are you studying in school?” and her reply was “Yoruba Language”. My friend bursted into laughter telling me why didn’t she just go to a typical village and mingle with the villagers to learn their language, instead of coming to school. Students studying Nigerian Languages faces this downgrade almost every day in school.

4. Education Courses

Because of the poor treatments being accoladed to teachers in Nigeria, students studying any education course are degraded-students see them as another “suffer head” teacher to be. They have forgotten that without teachers, they won’t be where they are presently and we now have successful teachers making it big.

5. Zoology/Botany

Zoology and Botany are different branches of Biology and what they do is to study plants and animals. Because zoology is related with “Zoo”, other students assumes all the students studying it will end up in the Zoo.

Don’t forget to share

http://www.mikegist.com/5-underrated-courses-nigerian-tertiary-institutions/

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Kaduna State Abolishes Admission Form Fees In Tertiary Institutions The Kaduna State government  has abolished  payment of fees for admission forms and processes by students seeking admission into state...
  2. State Of Medical Centres In Nigerian Tertiary Institutions Oluchi Anekwe, the electrocuted 300 level Unilag student The recent untimely demise of the electrocuted 300-level first class Accountancy student...
  3. JAF queries appointment into tertiary institutions In its bid to save public education system in Nigeria, the Joint Action Front (JAF) has called for total autonomy...
  4. Nigerian Army School of Public Relations plans new courses The Nigerian Army School of Public Relations and Information (NASPRI), Lagos, says it will add more courses to its curriculum...
  5. Niger to equip four tertiary institutions with N84.4m The Niger State Government has approved N84.408m for the purchase of science equipment and construction of laboratories in four tertiary...
  6. Buhari Urges Tertiary Institutions To Promote Entrepreneurship President Muhammadu Buhari has advised tertiary institutions in Nigeria to promote entrepreneurship training and courses in their academic curriculum in...
  7. Reforms in tertiary institutions not to sack workers – Aregbesola Tunde Ajaja The Governor of Osun, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, has described the speculation that the ongoing restructuring and reforms being...
  8. Fashola donates buses to tertiary institutions The Lagos State Government on Friday presented 12 fourteen-seater buses to students union executives of State and Federal Government-owned tertiary...
  9. ICPC Decries Increasing Cases Of Corruption In Tertiary Institutions The Anti-corruption Academy of Nigeria, an arm of the Independent and Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), has decried the increasing cases...
  10. FG to give priority to infrastructure devt in tertiary institutions FEDERAL tertiary institutions will henceforth be given priority in terms of infrastructural and staff development in tandem with President Muhammadu...

< YOHAIG home