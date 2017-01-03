5 Reasons Why Surulere Is The Best Place To Live In Lagos

If you live in Lagos State and you have not been or heard of Surulere, chances are you live under a rock. A residential and commercial local government area located in the state, Surulere is one of the most exclusive areas on Lagos Mainland.

Aside from the fact that Surulere is known as the sports city of Lagos, seeing as it houses two international sport venues, some of the most famous streets in Lagos State such as Adeniran Ogunsanya, Adelabu, Ogunlana Drive, Bode-Thomas and Eric Moore, are found within the district.

If you are a lover of Nigerian music or you are active on the Nigerian social scene, you may have heard lines and comments affirming Surulere as one of the best places to live in Lagos. And if you are wondering why the district is so acclaimed, we share 5 possible reasons Surulere is the best place to live in Lagos.

It is mid-point between Lagos Mainland and Island

Has a diversity of people

Has the best street food in Lagos

Full of independent businesses

Active nightlife

1. It is mid-point

Surulere serves as a mid-point between the island and mainland. Credit: LSG

Surulere is undoubtedly one of the key transport nodes of Lagos, as it connects the city’s mainland with Lagos Island and Victoria Island. Basically, it serves as a mid-point between the Island and Mainland and living there ensures you have quick and easy access to both areas.

2. Diversity

Desmond Elliot, Odunlade Adekola during a session with the people of Surulere Constituency 1. Credit: Various

Surulere is full of ALL types of people. Young families, grandparents, politicians, struggling musicians, millennials, students, Igbo people, Hausa natives – you name it; they all live in Surulere and they all love it. It is very easy to fit into the different neighborhoods within the district without fear of segregation or any form of culture shock.

3. The best street food in Lagos

Media expert Olisa Adibua eating at a buka in Surulere. Photo: Various

It is no secret that the best of Lagos street food can be found in Surulere and at the best rates too. On the hunt for the best shawarma, to the best suya, people travel from as far as the Lekki Peninsula to Surulere for a palatable and affordable taste. Surulere also has more local independent restaurants and bukkas than it is possible to choose from, and you most rank very highly among the best places to eat authentic meals in Lagos.

4. Surulere is full of independent businesses

Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg made a stop at Co-Creation Hub (CcHub) in Yaba, Lagos during his first visit to Africa. Credit: IG

Aside from restaurants and bars, there are so many businesses, in all sorts of industries, based in Surulere. You will find clothing stores, interior design boutiques, car dealers e.t.c among other business in this district, and not only will you get spoilt with choice when it comes to buying locally but there are plenty of opportunities for jobs too.

The most popular street in the district that harbours some of these independent businesses is Adeniran Ogunsanya. There is literally nothing you cannot find on the street and all are of good quality too.

5. Active nightlife

When Nollywood actress Inem Peter got hosted to a birthday gig at the X Factor Lounge in Surulere. Credit: Various

You will never be bored at night if you live in Surulere. There is a load of great bars, lounges, and pubs…and most importantly, there is good security in most of the areas. You find clubs where you can stumble along to for a dance on a rogue Tuesday night, as well other bars that open from 10am to 4am every single day including Sundays.

Source: https://www.tolet.com.ng/blog/5-reasons-surulere-is-the-best-place-to-live-in-lagos/?utm_source=naraland&utm_campaign=nairaland03_01_2017&utm_medium=blog