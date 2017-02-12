5 Reasons Your Smartphone Battery Will Always Be Low

Posted February 12, 2017 6:38 pm by Comments

Smartphone batteries have been reinforced over the years to last longer with lithium batteries. Notwithstanding, there are some phones whose batteries drain within a few minutes. There may be nothing wrong with the battery. But the question is why is the battery not lasting longer than usual? In response to this, Jumia Travel shares five reasons why.

1. The screen is too bright
One way that your battery runs out of battery is when your screen is too bright. The brightness will affect not only the battery but also your eyes. It’s better to set your phone to automatically adjust to the lighting of the ambiance. You can also reduce the time it takes for your phone to go off whenever you stop using it.

2. You forget to switch off your WiFi
You are using your phone WiFi where it’s actually functioning. After leaving the place, you forget to switch it off. If it keeps searching and alerting you whenever WiFi is available, your battery will run out pretty fast.

3. You receive notifications every second
Why won’t your phone battery drain when your phone keeps alerting you of Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and other notifications? Then you don’t need to complain. You check your browser for notifications rather than using the apps. You can also turn off notifications

4. Background apps are running
You should check the background apps draining your battery so that you can ‘kill’ them. Your phone may alert about the apps consuming the most battery. But sometimes you have to disable these apps yourself by refreshing or cleaning your phone.

5. Your battery is bad or damaged
If you have tried all of the aforementioned reasons and your battery still runs out very fast, you should consider replacing the battery because it may be bad or damaged.

http://www.kikiotolu.com/2017/02/5-reasons-your-smartphone-battery-will.html

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. 5 Battery Killing Mistakes We Make Daily I’m writing this post to tackle the mistakes we make while using our Smartphones daily. The features of our Smartphones...
  2. Six Tips To Get Your Phone Battery To Charge Much Faster Under heavy use, mobile phone batteries can only last a day or 2 that makes it essential to charge it...
  3. 6 Ways To Prevent Your Smartphone From Overheating Overheating is one of the major problem smartphone users face today. With increased processing power and packing large batteries with...
  4. Do The Battery Saver Applications Actually Work? If They Do, Which Is The Best? I`ve been thinking about this battery saver apps, and I have brought it here for better suggestion. I intend to...
  5. “Why You Should Always Switch Off Your Phone Before Removing The Battery” See Why You Should Always Switch Off Your Phone Before Removing The Battery when you switched the phone off correctly,...
  6. Tricks To Getting A Good Replacement Battery For Your Smartphones How to get a Replacement battery for all smartphones Lately, we’ve had a lot of smart phones that came into...
  7. What Do You Do When Your Phone With A Non Removable Battery Falls Into Water? So I’ve been thinking about it lately and it has been giving me cause to worry. These days phones are...
  8. “5 Things To Do When You Get A New Smartphone” If you recently just got your dream phone, am sure you are excited and cannot wait to start exploring. But,...
  9. 5 Ways To Make Internet Connection Fast On Your Android Smartphone One of the things that really annoy many people is slow Internet.. Although most times our network operators are to...
  10. Is DU Battery Saver Really Saving Battery Consumption Rate? I dont think it really boosts battery life, the application is just there consuming space on phone. The pop ups...

< YOHAIG home