5 Things We Discovered From Latest Laboratory Test On Plastic Rice – NAFDAC

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control has released its findings on a test conducted on the much talked-about plastic rice.

The acting Director-General of the agency, Yetunde Oni, made public the findings at a press briefing on Thursday in Abuja.

Below are 5 key of her points:

1. Mrs Oni said that though the rice was found not to be plastic, contrary to media reports, it was still “unwholesome for human consumption”.

2. Mrs. said that the rice failed NAFDAC integrity test which thus ruled it out for human consumption.

3. She noted that ‘based on the laboratory result, the product is not plastic but rice contaminated with microorganisms above permissible limit.”

4. She said the consignment would be destroyed once handed over by the Nigeria Customs Service.

5. It was also revealed that several metric tons of expired and dangerous rice are still lying in wait at warehouses in neighboring countries with Nigeria as their target markets.

http://www.newshelm.com/2016/12/5-things-we-discovered-in-latest.html

cc lalasticlala

