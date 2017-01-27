6 Documents Every Nigerian Driver MUST Have Released By FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has posted a list of documents ever Nigerian driver must have to avoid been penalized or their vehicle been impounded.

Below is a full list:



1. Driver’s license

Your driver’s license is one must have by every driver. To get one you should apply to the FRSC office, undergo a mandatory driving test and pay a token.

2. Vehicle license



After your license as a driver, getting your vehicle license is also as important. This can be easily done on the FRSC official website.



3. Certificate of Road worthiness

This is a document certifying that a vehicle is road-worthy and can be driven on the Nigerian road for a stated period of time.

This document is mandatory for all commercial vehicles and its validity is for a period of 6 months. For private vehicles, however, that are older than 5 years, the road-worthiness certificate is to be obtained once a year.

The road-worthiness certification process has been adopted on the AutoReg platform in Kebbi and Niger states.

4. Insurance certificate

A vehicle insurance is also known as car insurance, motor insurance or auto insurance. It is insurance for cars, trucks, motorcycles, and other road vehicles.

It provides financial protection against physical damage and/or bodily injury resulting from traffic collisions and against liability that could also arise there from.

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) handles vehicle insurance.



5. Proof of ownership

This is to prove that you own the vehicle and can be gotten from the Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO).

6. Learners permit

Drivers with these permits must have their instructors with them while driving. You may also need CMR is some states and tint permit if your car has tinted windows.