6 Documents Every Nigerian Driver MUST Have Released By FRSC

Posted January 27, 2017 6:38 pm by Comments

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has posted a list of documents ever Nigerian driver must have to avoid been penalized or their vehicle been impounded.

Below is a full list:

1. Driver’s license

Your driver’s license is one must have by every driver. To get one you should apply to the FRSC office, undergo a mandatory driving test and pay a token.

2. Vehicle license

After your license as a driver, getting your vehicle license is also as important. This can be easily done on the FRSC official website.

3. Certificate of Road worthiness

This is a document certifying that a vehicle is road-worthy and can be driven on the Nigerian road for a stated period of time.

This document is mandatory for all commercial vehicles and its validity is for a period of 6 months. For private vehicles, however, that are older than 5 years, the road-worthiness certificate is to be obtained once a year.
The road-worthiness certification process has been adopted on the AutoReg platform in Kebbi and Niger states.

4. Insurance certificate

A vehicle insurance is also known as car insurance, motor insurance or auto insurance. It is insurance for cars, trucks, motorcycles, and other road vehicles.
It provides financial protection against physical damage and/or bodily injury resulting from traffic collisions and against liability that could also arise there from.
The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) handles vehicle insurance.


5. Proof of ownership

This is to prove that you own the vehicle and can be gotten from the Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO).

6. Learners permit

Drivers with these permits must have their instructors with them while driving. You may also need CMR is some states and tint permit if your car has tinted windows.

http://www.eyesoflagos.com/2017/01/frsc-releases-6-documents-every-driver.html

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Ocholi’s driver: FRSC insist fake driver’s licence is no licence Bisi Kazeem, Head, Media Relations and Strategy, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), has insisted that late James Ocholi’s driver, Taiwo...
  2. FRSC warns against obtaining driver’s licence by proxy The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Wednesday warned against obtaining the driver’s licence by proxy and advised prospective applicants...
  3. 10 Classes Of Nigeria Driver’s License The Nigeria driver’s license is a legal document issued by the Federal Government in order to confer the right to...
  4. How To Obtain Nigerian Driver’s Licence The Nigerian Driver’s Licence is an official document issued by the Federal Government of Nigeria permitting a specific individual to...
  5. Ocholi: Fake drivers’ license not valid, FRSC insists The Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC has stated that a fake drivers’ license is not acceptable by the Commission. The...
  6. VIOs blame FRSC for fake driver’s licences From the Conference of Directors/Chief Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIOs) of the Federation, has come an allegation that the Federal Road...
  7. Driver kills four FRSC officials, injure others in Zamfara. Tragedy struck on Friday in Talata Mafara town in Zamfara State,  as a Gusau bound commercial vehicle killed four officials...
  8. Reckless driver knocks down FRSC staff A staff of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Aba Unit, identified as Mr. Victor Mbakaogu has reportedly been hospitalized and...
  9. Drivers Attack FRSC Officials Over Sokoto Accident, Threaten To Burn Van “Other drivers that came carried heavy sticks and were beating our men, one of our men was taken to the...
  10. Cross River Commissioner’s Driver Beat Up FRSC Officials (Photo) Mudiaga Affe, Calabar A driver attached to the Cross River State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Calistus Okune, was on...

< YOHAIG home