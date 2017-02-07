6 Out Of 8 PDP Lagos House Of Assembly Members Defect To APC
BOOM!
Six out of eight Lagos state house of assembly members elected under the platform of PDP defected to the ruling APC.
https://mobile.twitter.com/APCNEWSTV/status/828965837000343552
