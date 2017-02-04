60-Year-Old Nigerian First Time Bride Weds Her Man (Photos)
According to the story shared by bridesnmoreikeja,the lady pictured below got married at 60yrs of ago.She has never been married before.
Delay is really not denial!
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/woman-becomes-first-time-bride-at-60yrs.html
