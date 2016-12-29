61-Year-Old Man Rapes A 10-Year-Old Girl For Months In Abia Hotel (Pic)

Timothy Onyeukwu, 61, was caught having unlawful carnal knowledge of one female child of about 10 years old in a hotel in Abia State. Acting on a tip-off, the operatives of the Central Police Station Aba, swung into action and arrested him while the little girl was taken to hospital for medical attention. Onyeukwu confessed to have been sleeping with her for months in the hotel.

Source: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2016/12/61-year-old-man-arrested-for-raping-10.html