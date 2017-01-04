“A Co-Worker Was Sacked Yesterday For Not Coming To Work On Public Holiday”

Posted January 4, 2017 2:38 pm by Comments

Dear friends, my eyes has seen many rubbish working with Indians, they maltreat we blacks as if the country belong to them. yesterday they sacked a co-worker for not coming to work on "January 2nd" public holiday, which was posted by the hr manager on the notice board. after he reported the issue to the hr manager that the head of the department "Nigerian" said they have sack him, the hr manager said there’s nothing he can do. the so called "union" and the black management staff cant even say anything because the level of high service is 1000% they are always afraid of confronting this Indians, then i use to hear of people talking about modern slavery now i also have experienced it. one day very soon they will started putting chains in our hands and legs. i guess the hr manager is suppose to handle issues like this or am i wrong ?

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. 16 mgt staff of Bauchi fire service sacked The Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed Abubakar, has terminated the appointment of 16 management staff of the state fire service. The...
  2. Ogun Govt. Insists No Worker Was Sacked Over Strike The Ogun State government has dismissed insinuations in some quarters that the Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, dismissed some civil...
  3. Federal Airports Authority Of Nigeria: FG Replaces Sacked Directors The Federal Government on Tuesday appointed two new Directors for the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN. The newly appointed...
  4. Oyo State Declares Friday Public Holiday For Olubadan’s Coronation The Oyo State Government has declared today a public holiday in the state in commemoration of the coronation of the...
  5. Olubadan: Oyo declares public holiday GBENRO ADESINA/IBADAN Balogun Saliu Adetunji Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State Thursday declared Friday, 4 March, 2016 as a public...
  6. Strike: “Any worker who stays away from work will forfeit his or her pay” – Edo Government Edo state government has warned civil servants in the state to shun the nationwide strike organised by the Nigerian Labour...
  7. Nigerian Workers Resume After Public Holiday Tuesday, December 29 sees the end of the public holiday declared by the federal government for workers to enjoy the 2015 Christmas and...
  8. South African judge faces calls to be sacked after her racist messages are made public South African judge, Mabel Johnson has sparked controversy after messages were leaked in which she suggested that rape was part...
  9. Lagos public officials get PVC holiday today Today has been declared a work-free day for civil servants in Lagos state to enable them collect their Permanent Voter...
  10. “I Got Sacked After 2 Hours Of Being Employed” – A Nairalander It wasn’t funny mhen!I applied again at a company I have once worked tho They have replaced the Manager and...

< YOHAIG home