A Nairalander Gets Endorsement From Peter Okoye (Photos)

Posted January 9, 2017 10:38 am by Comments

MORE BEAUTIFUL MOMENTS OF HOPE

On this day, we(me, my colleague & my uncle) came to Peter’s ( P-Square) house. We came to see how we can explore the year 2017 for the better (PARTNERSHIP). It’s a thing of joy that the year has already started with yet another beautiful moment of hope in my life.

We are here with Peter in his mansion and he has nothing for me but a warmth ENDORSEMENT with a great piece of advice after his PARTNERSHIP with my uncle has been successfully sealed. He said in core Igbo Language, "Somtoo, Jisie ike maka na afor a bu afor gi" – In English (FraNK UMEADI, keep it up because this year is your year). "Never quit; be determined and always tell everybody what your business is all about, then sit back and watch your success rate", he added.

Oh my world! I felt like I’m on top of the world already. I can’t just wait. Thank you so much sir for the encouragement. May God continue to bless you and your family…! Amen!

If you believe this year is for all of us, I kindly, openly and loyally ask you all to celebrate with me, and together we will discover the exciting world of outside.

Thank you so much for your quality support in 2016! Thank you so much for making your best choice in 2017!

Your happiness personally remains my logo! Happy new year! I love you all!

Cc: lalasticlala

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Lola Omotayo writes loving birthday message to Peter & Paul Okoye PSquare, Peter and Paul Okoye are a year older today. Peter’s wife, Lola Omotayo took time out to send a shout out...
  2. Peter Okoye Snags New Endorsement Deal Singer, Peter Okoye, just snagged a new endorsement deal. The one half of poplar group, Psquare, is the now a brand...
  3. A Nairalander Set To Propose To His Beautiful Albino Corper Girlfriend (See Photos) I’m Gonna Propose To My Beautiful Albino Youth Corper Girlfriend On Our P.O.P Da And its amazing how I’ve made...
  4. A Nairalander Gets An Endorsement Deal. See Photos Abuja popular social media reporter and content provider AlexReports has been unveiled as brand ambassador of a fashion house \’...
  5. Peter Okoye Says P-Square Is Back & That Jude Okoye Is Back As Manager! (Pic, Video) He said My dear fans, P-Square is back. Ours is a journey that started from our mother’s womb. It was...
  6. Could You Believe This Guy Called Peter Okoye’s Daughter Ugly? (Photos) I wouldn’t have mind if he was a kid, but an adult calling a 2-year old adorable, innocent child ugly...
  7. Caption These Photos: Peter Okoye & Mo Abudu In Steamy Peck Lol, the video was used to advertise the wedding party movie, but the end was so funny. Sis Mo Abudu...
  8. Watch Episode 1 of “Dance with Peter” with Peter Okoye of P-Square Peter Okoye of P-Square‘s reality show “Dance with Peter” has kicked off and you can watch Episode 1 here on...
  9. Peter & Paul Okoye of PSquare are Shooting a New Video in South Africa…See the BTS Photos! They are back to making new music for their fans and we can’t wait to see what the PSquare brothers...
  10. Peter Okoye Having Fun With His Son & Daughter In His House (Pics & Video) Peter having fun with his family http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o5DSETbqpuI Nairaland...

< YOHAIG home