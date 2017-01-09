A Nairalander Gets Endorsement From Peter Okoye (Photos)

MORE BEAUTIFUL MOMENTS OF HOPE

On this day, we(me, my colleague & my uncle) came to Peter’s ( P-Square) house. We came to see how we can explore the year 2017 for the better (PARTNERSHIP). It’s a thing of joy that the year has already started with yet another beautiful moment of hope in my life.

We are here with Peter in his mansion and he has nothing for me but a warmth ENDORSEMENT with a great piece of advice after his PARTNERSHIP with my uncle has been successfully sealed. He said in core Igbo Language, "Somtoo, Jisie ike maka na afor a bu afor gi" – In English (FraNK UMEADI, keep it up because this year is your year). "Never quit; be determined and always tell everybody what your business is all about, then sit back and watch your success rate", he added.

Oh my world! I felt like I’m on top of the world already. I can’t just wait. Thank you so much sir for the encouragement. May God continue to bless you and your family…! Amen!

If you believe this year is for all of us, I kindly, openly and loyally ask you all to celebrate with me, and together we will discover the exciting world of outside.

Thank you so much for your quality support in 2016! Thank you so much for making your best choice in 2017!

Your happiness personally remains my logo! Happy new year! I love you all!

Cc: lalasticlala