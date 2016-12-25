A Nairalander Proposes To His Girlfriend (Photos)
Posted December 25, 2016 4:38 pm by admin Comments
In this Season of Love and Celebration.
A Nairalander gave a surprise proposal to his Girl friend at Ibom Tropicana.
See their lovely photos below
Related posts:
- Love In The Air: Man Proposes To His Girlfriend On A Flight (Photos) Sweet love played out this morning on a flight today as a man, Eng. Frank proposed to his girlfriend Stephanie...
- Checkout Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Nairalander And His Actress Fiancée Pre-wedding pictures of Princess Jovia Esther nwuzo an upcoming actress who featured in edge of paradise, Izozo, edge of Paradise,...
- Nigerian Man Proposes To His Girlfriend By Tricking Her Into Doing Photoshoot (Pics) The young man pulled off the perfect engagement surprise as he proposed to his Delta girlfriend in LA. Kornelus made...
- A Nairalander Surprises His Girlfriend With A Proposal & Engagement Party (Pics) It was a wonderful experience as I stunned my girlfriend of two years, Miss Catherine Ugochi Ekeh, with a surprise...
- A Nairalander Shows Off His Girlfriend (Photos) It was love at first sight. She was the first person I spoke to when I arrived the Netherlands. I...
- Blogger/Nairalander Proposes To His Lover In Style At The Cinema (Photos) On Sunday, 4th of September, Blogger Olaniyan Tosin of NairaNaijaNews.com (oatzeal on Nairaland)proposed to his babe, Ayobami Babade in style...
- Man Proposes To Girlfriend At An Eatery In Jos (Photos) What could be more romantic when a man takes that bold step to tell the world he’s ready to settle...
- Man Proposes To His Girlfriend In A Romantic Way At The Airport (Photos) A Kenyan man held a spectacular proposal at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport that has left tongues wagging. Antony Buluma...
- This Nairalander Cum Blogger Got Married Yesterday (Photos) A Nairalander named vocalwall got married yesterday being 27th of August, 2016. He is a Top blogger and one of...
- Photos: Nigerian Man Proposes To White Girlfriend On Olumo Rock Aww. He did it the Nigerian way. The man who is presently in the country with his white girlfriend took...
What do you think?