A Nairalander Wins The N2M NYSC Business Plan Competition (Photos)

Posted January 11, 2017 11:38 am by Comments

Our fellow Nairalander Frank Umeadi, who goes by the Nairaland moniker FraNKAPP, and who also broke the internet with his endorsement by Peter Okoye(P-Square) which most of us celebrated with him here on Nairaland, social media and other popular blogs, is the winner of the 2016 NYSC Batch B (SAED Lagos) business plan competition which took place in the camp.

During the competition, it was learnt that him and his platoon reps were the last people to submit their plan(2 mins to the closure time) but eventually they passed through. 5 platoons were eliminated with other 5 platoons remaining and on the grand finalle, him and his colleagues emerged the winners with a proposed business plan of NGN 2m.

Take a look at what he posted on Facebook and how his lovely friends and fans are reacting.

Let’s all celebrate our own Nairalander because as we do, our own joy comes by. I’m just happy for him! I see more of my own success coming my way too! Success to all of us!

Cc: lalasticlala

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. This Nairalander Cum Blogger Got Married Yesterday (Photos) A Nairalander named vocalwall got married yesterday being 27th of August, 2016. He is a Top blogger and one of...
  2. A Nairalander Needs Your Help To Win A Music Competition Hello NLders, Its Limerick. I need y’all help to win a Competition, With a Prize Tag of 100K and a...
  3. A Nairalander Wins N100k In The Niyi Akinmolayan Script Write Contest (Photos) A Nairalander ‘Abosi31’, (Abosi Ogba) a graduate of Uniport and a veteran debater took home #100k in the just concluded...
  4. Checkout Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Nairalander And His Actress Fiancée Pre-wedding pictures of Princess Jovia Esther nwuzo an upcoming actress who featured in edge of paradise, Izozo, edge of Paradise,...
  5. A Nairalander Strikes A Pose With Emmanuella, The Star Comedian A Nairalander and Emmanuella take pics together Nairaland...
  6. A Nairalander Celebrates 3rd Wedding Anniversary (Photos) I want to bless the name of God for his Love,Protection, Provisions, Guidance and especially His miracle in the last...
  7. Team Blueprint wins 2015 edition of Unilever Ideatrophy Competition! In its 4th edition, Team Blueprint has won this year’s edition of Unilever Ideatrophy competition. With over a thousand entries from...
  8. A Nairalander Who Shared His Pre-Wedding Photos Finally Weds http://www.nairaland.com/3319481/nairalanders-pre-wedding-pix-broke-net I thank God for this wonderful Union, may God bless and guide us through. Lalasticlacla abeg front page d...
  9. A Popular Nairalander Weds In Lagos (Photos) Popular Nairalander, Dare with the monicker "Dre11" officially got married to his dream woman, Folasade last Saturday. Dare is one...
  10. Amazing Halos Of The Sun Captured By A Nairalander (Photos) I stopped to capture these halos from my mobile set while travelling .What phenomenon could be responsible for this? Not...

< YOHAIG home