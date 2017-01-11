A Nairalander Wins The N2M NYSC Business Plan Competition (Photos)

Our fellow Nairalander Frank Umeadi, who goes by the Nairaland moniker FraNKAPP, and who also broke the internet with his endorsement by Peter Okoye(P-Square) which most of us celebrated with him here on Nairaland, social media and other popular blogs, is the winner of the 2016 NYSC Batch B (SAED Lagos) business plan competition which took place in the camp.

During the competition, it was learnt that him and his platoon reps were the last people to submit their plan(2 mins to the closure time) but eventually they passed through. 5 platoons were eliminated with other 5 platoons remaining and on the grand finalle, him and his colleagues emerged the winners with a proposed business plan of NGN 2m.

Take a look at what he posted on Facebook and how his lovely friends and fans are reacting.

Let’s all celebrate our own Nairalander because as we do, our own joy comes by. I’m just happy for him! I see more of my own success coming my way too! Success to all of us!

Cc: lalasticlala