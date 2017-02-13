A Review Of Range Rover Vogue: Governor Wike’s Official Car (Photos)
When it comes to class and opulence, Gov. Wike of Rivers state stands tall among others in Nigeria. The governor of the oil-rich state is someone who likes to go for something of class and an item of quality. Having to review Pres. Buhari’s official car in our earlier post, we deemed it fit to take a step further to consider the governors’ beast and what their official cars look like. A closer look at Gov. Wike’s convey shows that he uses Range Rover Vogue as his official car, we took a step further by reviewing this beast and why it’s so unique to be an official car for a governor.
Vehicle Overview
Land Rover’s flagship Range Rover SUV seats up to five and utilizes aluminum construction to save weight, helping both performance and gas mileage. Buyers have a choice of either a V-6 or V-8 engine, both of which are supercharged. Competitors include the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Porsche Cayenne and Lexus LX 570. The long-wheelbase version is now available in HSE trim. Models with power rear seats have an Intelligent Seat Cargo Mode that automatically adjusts the front seats to avoid clashing with lowered rear seats. An available Driver Assistance Package includes traffic sign recognition, lane departure warning, self-parking modes and surrounds parking sensors.
Exterior Highlights
Traditional, boxy styling
Standard 19-inch alloy wheels; 20-, 21- and 22-inch wheels available
All-aluminum body is 39 percent lighter than prior generation’s steel body
Air suspension
LED taillights
Available black or silver contrasting roof
Available panoramic glass roof
Available power side steps
Interior Highlights
Two screens: a 12.3-inch display for the instrument cluster and an 8-inch touch-screen in the middle of the dash
Knob serves as the gear selector
Three available Meridian premium stereos, including 29-speaker system
Heated steering wheel
Available 18-way-adjustable front seats with massage feature
Available power-reclining rear seats
Available massaging rear seats with a rear center console
Available rear entertainment system with two 8-inch screens
Available front and rear cooled storage bins
Under the Hood
340-horsepower, supercharged 3.0-liter V-6 engine
Available 510-hp, supercharged 5.0-liter V-8
Eight-speed automatic transmission
Full-time four-wheel drive
Available Terrain Response 2 Auto can automatically adjust vehicle settings on the move as conditions dictate
Safety Features
Required in every new car: front airbags, antilock brakes and an electronic stability system
Side-impact airbags for the front seats
Side curtain airbags
Roll Stability Control
Available forward collision warning with automatic braking
Source:
http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/02/a-review-of-gov-wike-official-car-range.html
What do you think?