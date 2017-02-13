A Review Of Range Rover Vogue: Governor Wike’s Official Car (Photos)

When it comes to class and opulence, Gov. Wike of Rivers state stands tall among others in Nigeria. The governor of the oil-rich state is someone who likes to go for something of class and an item of quality. Having to review Pres. Buhari’s official car in our earlier post, we deemed it fit to take a step further to consider the governors’ beast and what their official cars look like. A closer look at Gov. Wike’s convey shows that he uses Range Rover Vogue as his official car, we took a step further by reviewing this beast and why it’s so unique to be an official car for a governor.

Vehicle Overview

Land Rover’s flagship Range Rover SUV seats up to five and utilizes aluminum construction to save weight, helping both performance and gas mileage. Buyers have a choice of either a V-6 or V-8 engine, both of which are supercharged. Competitors include the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Porsche Cayenne and Lexus LX 570. The long-wheelbase version is now available in HSE trim. Models with power rear seats have an Intelligent Seat Cargo Mode that automatically adjusts the front seats to avoid clashing with lowered rear seats. An available Driver Assistance Package includes traffic sign recognition, lane departure warning, self-parking modes and surrounds parking sensors.

Exterior Highlights

Traditional, boxy styling

Standard 19-inch alloy wheels; 20-, 21- and 22-inch wheels available

All-aluminum body is 39 percent lighter than prior generation’s steel body

Air suspension

LED taillights

Available black or silver contrasting roof

Available panoramic glass roof

Available power side steps

Interior Highlights

Two screens: a 12.3-inch display for the instrument cluster and an 8-inch touch-screen in the middle of the dash

Knob serves as the gear selector

Three available Meridian premium stereos, including 29-speaker system

Heated steering wheel

Available 18-way-adjustable front seats with massage feature

Available power-reclining rear seats

Available massaging rear seats with a rear center console

Available rear entertainment system with two 8-inch screens

Available front and rear cooled storage bins

Under the Hood

340-horsepower, supercharged 3.0-liter V-6 engine

Available 510-hp, supercharged 5.0-liter V-8

Eight-speed automatic transmission

Full-time four-wheel drive

Available Terrain Response 2 Auto can automatically adjust vehicle settings on the move as conditions dictate

Safety Features

Required in every new car: front airbags, antilock brakes and an electronic stability system

Side-impact airbags for the front seats

Side curtain airbags

Roll Stability Control

Available forward collision warning with automatic braking

Source:

http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/02/a-review-of-gov-wike-official-car-range.html