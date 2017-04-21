A Thread For Muslim Sisters

We need daughters, sisters and wives who are passionate students of knowledge, i want to have a daughter and wife who in my weakness i can rely on their understanding of the Deen… Our generation is almost Barren of this kind of females… Unfortunately our brothers are not telling these sisters about how decayed and degenerated their situation is,… they rather sell to the sisters matters of romance, wearing jilbaab and looking for ideal husbands as though Islam starts and ends with it… What about having sisters in the fields of Arabic, Tajweed,Qira’aat, Hadeeth, Usool al fiqh amongst others. …. THE MATTER TIRE ME.

Whenever a sister asks me about issues relating to themselves such as Hayd and so on, i don’t answer because i am suppose to be asking her… Ukhti, I have never menstruated mehn, I am shy to answer such questions…

CAN WE PLEASE VIEW THIS AS A MATTER THAT NEEDS URGENCY? BECAUSE I AM SCARED

This life is not all about falling in love and spending money… The only narrations you know is about how the prophet drank from the same spot His wife drank from, or the prophet was the romantic husband…how the prophet helped with chores and so on.

We need our Sisters to stop been petty… You have stronger potentials than the brothers especially in these times when we are most busy pursuing the dollar.

BaarakaLlaahu feekunna…

#patiently_waiting_for_bashing

What do you think?

