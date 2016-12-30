Abbah Kyari Becomes The Youngest Assistant Commissioner Of Police In Nigeria (Pics)

Congratulations to a young gallant Police officer Abba Kyari. He is the youngest ACP in Nigeria at 41yrs old. He was promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police on 16th December, 2016 by the Nigerian Police Force. Arewa celebrate you. All Ordinary Nigerians celebrate you.

The world will In Sha Allah celebrate you. You will achieve much more than you have achieved. Congratulations great man.

Below is what he shared :

Glory be to Almighty GOD and My Sincere Appreciation To IGP Ibrahim Idris, The Police Service commission, My Family, Friends and Well Wishers. I have been Promoted to the Prestigious Rank of Assistant Commissioner of police based on IGP’s Recommendation for Gallantry, Exceptional and Superlative Performance. At 41yrs am the Youngest Assistant Commissioner of police in Nigeria Today. Please Join me to Celebrate this Great Moment.

