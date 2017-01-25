Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Student Dies Few Hours To His Last Exam (Pic)
Nurruddeen Abdulhameed was a 500 level civil engineering student of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University(ATBU) Bauchi state. He past away on 1-19-2017, few hours before his last exam.
May his gentle soul rest in peace.
