Actor RMD And Wife, Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary (Photo)

Posted December 29, 2016 5:38 pm by Comments

Actor Richard Mofe Damijo -RMD in a new post has showered praises on his Wife Jumobi nee Adegbesan on the occasion of their wedding anniversary.

He wrote:

"Jumobi to the world, Aabike to me. The mother of my kids, love of my life, my rock, my shield, my baby, my woman, my everything. I want to say thank you but that’s not enough, I want to say I love you that’s still not enough, I want to say God bless you and that also seems inadequate for all you have been to me and the kids.

You have kept me grounded, loved me unconditionally, prayed with me and for me and gone without to ensure I shine. You know how when close friends and family ask "How is bros?" and you respond with "He’s there, I still haven’t killed him in his sleep yet" they laugh at the humour but I smile with admiration because I know the truth. The truth is that you have consistently tolerated me and all my excesses and for that I am extremely grateful.

I don’t know how I would have done all I have done and I’m doing without your support.

Thank you for deliberately taking a back seat to make me shine.

You know baby, God has put to shame those who said we wouldn’t last. It’s amazing how far we have come. 16years and counting ain’t bad is it now?

Yea, I know they are not enough but I’ll still go ahead and say THANK YOU, I LOVE YOU and GOD BLESS YOU my ABK. Happy wedding anniversary baby."

Just like yesterday when they got married and Jumobi left AIT(Lunch Break). How time flies!
Happy Anniversary to the Damijos. Wish them many more beautiful years.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BOmv5i-h_GR/?hl=en

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Actor Emeka Enyiocha & Wife Celebrate 8th Wedding Anniversary As Wife Gushes Over Him Popular Nollywood actor Emeka Enyiocha celebrates his 8th wedding anniversary today with his beautiful wife . The actor’s soulmate took...
  2. Basketmouth & Wife Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary The ace comedian took to his Instagram to pen lovely words to his wife as they celebrate their 6th wedding...
  3. Actor Emeka Rollas & wife celebrate 13 year wedding anniversary The Nollywood actor and his wife are celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary. Congrats to them. On social media, he wrote...
  4. Photo: Delta state governor and wife celebrate 30th wedding anniversary Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa and his wife, Dame Edith, celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary Tuesday December 27th. Happy Wedding...
  5. VP Osinbajo And Wife Celebrate 27th Wedding Anniversary (Photo) The second Nigeria’s family are in a happy zone, as Vice president Yemi Osinbajo and wife Dolapo celebrates their 27th...
  6. Actor Van Vicker Celebrates 13th Wedding Anniversary With Throwback Wedding Photo The talented actor in his happy mood celebrates his 13years wedding anniversary and shares his wedding throwback photo with his...
  7. Dolapo Sijuwade & Husband Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary Wow it’s one year already? Media personality Dolapo Sijuwade and her husband are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today after...
  8. El-Rufai And Wife Celebrate 31st Wedding Anniversary (Photos) 31 years after, these lover birds are still waxing stronger. That is what is called love. Happy wedding anniversary to...
  9. AY Comedian & Wife Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary The comedian and his wife, Mabel who got to know each other 11years ago, and wedded  4 years after are...
  10. Omoni Oboli Celebrates 16th Wedding Anniversary With Throwback Pic The actress and her husband are celebrating their 16th wedding anniversary today and here is what Omoni penned down. So...

< YOHAIG home