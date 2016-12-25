Actress Halima Abubakar Stuns In Thigh-Revealing Christmas Outfit (Photos)

Nollwyood actress, Halima Abubakar, has just fed thousands of her fans with some fresh skin this Christmas while she was on her way stepping out.

The actress is blessed with natural curves and her beauty is one that can’t just be ignored as he presence at event attracts grumbling from observers.

Halima does not carry last when it comes to showing off what God has blessed her with and this time she joyfully flaunted her thighs to the delight of many and you will agree she is spending her money well on herself.

Well, here is her Christmas message to you all; "As You Celebrate This Festive Period….You Will Never See Sorrows In Your Life and Your Family’s .Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year In Advance to all my followers."

Probably next year 2017, fans will be hearing about her engagement and wedding if possible or babymama if need be.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BObpSPVDHj8/?hl=en

https://www.nollywoodgists.com/news/45171/actress-halima-abubakar-shows-off-fresh-thigh-on-c.html

