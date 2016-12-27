Actress Omoni Oboli Lavishes Tons Of Xmas Gifts On Her Kids (Photos)

The Omoni household was full of joy and merriment just like most family this Christmas. However the popular Nollywood actress and her husband made the festivities a little bit more special for the boys as they spared no cash in providing them with the best of gifts.

Omoni shared a footage of her kids dancing after they unboxed their new X-Box ONE and other gadgets which include an electric Guitar, a hovercraft, a karoke set amongst others…. Santa came in form of their mother this season..

