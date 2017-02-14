Actress Stella Damasus & Actress Doris Simeon’s Ex, Daniel Ademinokan Are Married

Posted February 14, 2017 10:38 pm by Comments

Star actresses Stella Damasus and actress Doris Simeon’s estranged husband, Daniel Ademinokan are married already. Her husband, Daniel Ademonikan revealed this via his romantic Valentine message to her.

Read:


"While people across the Atlantic are waiting for the announcement of a wedding date, I celebrate you today my beautiful WIFE @stelladamasus. You came into my life and gave me the right perspective. Thank you for being such a supportive wife, a remarkable mother to our kids and the glue that holds this home together. EVERYBODY deserves another shot at getting it right with love. I’m glad I got my second shot. Thank you for loving me the way you do. Even when I do things that deserve time out in the microwave , you love me still. Every single day, I just can’t wait to come home to you because you are my SAFE PLACE. With you, everyday is Valentine’s Day. I love you. #HappyValentinesDay #HappyWifeHappyLife #MyRib #MyWife #YouCompleteMe #DaBishopChronicles"

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQfvX3TlzwD/?hl=en

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Stella Damasus and Daniel Ademinokan are already married In a Valentine message to Stella Damasus, Daniel Ademinokan revealed that they are already married. The couple have been together for...
  2. Stay With Me Forever, Daniel Ademinokan Begs Stella Damasus On Air Well Daniel Ademinokan & Stella Damasus are not taking their love as a joke ooo. And no matter how much...
  3. Stella Damasus sends loving message to her man, Daniel Ademinokan Stella Damasus sends loving message to her man,Daniel Ademinokan, as he turns a year older today. She wrote : “@dabishop007...
  4. Stella Damasus’ 7th Birthday Message To Doris Simeon’s Son Daniel Ademinokan and Doris Simeon’s son, David who now lives in the US with Stella and Daniel is 7 today....
  5. Birthday messages from Daniel Ademinokan & Stella Damasus to Daniel’s son Daniel Ademinokan’s son with his ex wife, Doris Simeon is a year older today and the proud dad took to...
  6. Stella Damasus, Daniel Ademinokan launch ‘Mon Afrik TV’ Renowned Nollywood thespian, Stella Damasus, has partnered with award-winning filmmaker and director, Daniel Ademinokan to launch the test transmission of...
  7. “Everybody deserves a second shot at getting it right” writes Daniel Ademonikan as he shares lovely pic with Stella Damasus Filmmaker Daniel Ademonikan shared a lovely photo of himself with his beau, actress Stella Damasus “Just because we are human…we...
  8. Daniel Ademinokan And Stella Damasus In New Loved Up Photo It’s safe to call them man and wife, because we don’t think these two want to look back....
  9. “I’m Not Friends With Stella Damasus, Neither Do I Have any Business with Her” Doris Simeon Doris Simeon recently caught up with Abiola Alabi Peters and she got talking about recent happenings in her life and...
  10. Actress Stella Damasus & Her Hubby Host 2face Idibia’s Brother (Pics) Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus and her hubby, Daniel Ademinokan hosted Hyacinth Idibia, the younger brother of Nigeria music legend, 2Face...

< YOHAIG home