Actress Stella Damasus & Her Hubby Host 2face Idibia’s Brother (Pics)

Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus and her hubby, Daniel Ademinokan hosted Hyacinth Idibia, the younger brother of Nigeria music legend, 2Face Idibia.

Hyacinth like his brother is also an artiste albeit not as popular as 2face.

Hyacinth who also goes by the name HI-Idibia was snapped preparing the barbeque with Daniel at the celebrity couple’s home in United State during the long Xmas holiday

