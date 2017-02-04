Actress Toyin Aimakhu Visits Her Parents, Unveils Her 77-Year-Old Dad

Toyin Aimakhu (sorry, Abraham) is living what she preaches in the movie, Alakada.

Today, the versatile actress unveiled her almost 77-year-old dad and didn’t photo-shop anything!

No opulence displayed in anyway and her father(Oh! She looks just like him) wasn’t wearing Gucci or Versace T-shirt on Wrangler jeans! She shared the photo in its raw form and captioned:

“So I went to see my parents quickly and my dad is like DADA I’m proud of you (I couldn’t hold my tears)

#oldpapayoungy #going77 #lovemydad #worldbestdaddy #myhumblebeginning #mummyhaffgotomountain #icantformtobewhoiamnot #iamforthemasses

NB look at the background closely,DON’T GIVE UP ON YOUR DREAM #dadaabraham #TOYINABRAHAM.” (sic)

Quite an emotional moment as she also revealed that her mother, who is a prophetess, has gone to “the mountain for prayers.”

This has actually endeared the actress to many more fans. The comments are mindblowing. See why we love Toyin?

https://kemiashefonlovehaven.blogspot.com.ng/2017/02/toyin-aimakhu-visits-parents-unveils.html

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQFtK8gAbP-/