Actresses Iyabo Ojo And Mercy Aigbe’s Daughters Hang Out Together

Mercy Aigbe Gentry and Iyabo Ojo are gradually handing the slay baton to their cute daughters.

The daughters of the two Yoruba actresses took to Instagram to show off their chic style and good looks.

Mercy’s 15 year old daughter, Michelle Gentry wore a powder blue top featuring a square neckline. Iyabo’s 16 year old daughter, Priscilla Ajoke Ojo opted for a white top with similar neckline.

