President Sall of Senegal has just bid farewell to President Barrow of Gambia who is returning to Gambia for the first time after his swearing-in.The President is set to fly Senegalese Airforce plane to Gambia.

He was meant to return on Tuesday but later changed his mind.

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/01/gambia-president-adama-barrow-departs.html?m=1