Admin Shuts Down Ponzi Whatsapp Group After Over 200 Members Paid Him 3k Each

Outrage in a Ponzi WhatsApp group as an admin identified as Tunde (Not real name) made away with over 600, 000 naira from his members.

JTownConnect metro gathered that the Ponzi scheme name was Togetherness, where you provide a help (PH) of 3, 000 Naira and get a help (GH) of 6, 000 Naira in just 48hours.

According to a member of the group, It was gathered that Tunde ran a massive and catchy advert on Facebook where he dropped the WhatsApp group link which enabled him get such number of people in a short while.

Tunde who waited till the group was filled up and was able to convince 200+ members to provide him help with 3,000 Naira each would in return double their money in 2days time (24hours).

2days after members were waiting for their money, all they saw was a new number removing all the group members at once, meanwhile the originated group number has long left. Till this moment, non of the numbers are going through.

See screenshots below:

Source: http://www.jtownconnect.com/2017/01/admin-shut-down-ponzi-whatsapp-group.html