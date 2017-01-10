African Development Bank To Fund Agro-Industrial Park For North West

Posted January 10, 2017 12:38 pm by Comments

Adesina meets with Tambuwal to put finishing touches on agreements

The African Development Bank (AFDB) will partner with the Sokoto State Government in its plans to establish an agro-industrial park for the North West geo-political zone, its President, Dr. Akinwumi Adeshina, has said.

As a starting point to the realization of the overall objective of the project, cotton production would be given priority attention in order to resuscitate the ailing textile industries in the region.

Speaking when he visited Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Adeshina said the bank was interested in partnering with Sokoto State in particular and the North West states in general because of the huge potentials in agriculture, solid minerals and energy.

He urged Tambuwal to mobilize governments of neighboring states to key into the idea of the agro-industrial zone, saying it will better serve the interest of the nation if the governments enter into partnership with AfDB as a collective.

A statement issued Tuesday in Sokoto by Tambuwal’s spokesman, Malam Imam Imam, quoted Adeshina as saying that the AfDB would also facilitate the state government’s efforts to engage with the private sector to mobilize resources for a number of projects in sectors like medical tourism, healthcare delivery, renewable energy, agriculture and especially harnessing the state’s potential in the manufacture of fertiliser.

“We hope to partner with the Sokoto government to develop drugs and other solutions to tackle the disturbing problem of malnutrition and stunting growth in children. This is critical because malnourished or stunted children would be mentally or intellectually challenged and cannot contribute to the building of a new African society,” Adesina added.

Adeshina urged Tambuwal to sensitize and mobilize Sokoto youths to key into the bank’s new initiative “Youth in Agriculture,” under which about 1,000 youths in each state of the federation would be supported to take to agriculture and make it a life-long endeavour.
The bank chief commended Tambuwal for his exemplary leadership and people-oriented approach to governance, which he said has endeared the Governor to people across the country and beyond.

“It is heartening that you have not departed from inclusive and consensus building approach which made your tenure as Speaker of the House of Representatives worthy of emulation by leaders and aspiring leaders,” he added.

In his remarks, Tambuwal commended Adeshina for his zeal and contributions to the development of Nigeria and Africa.

He assured the bank of the State Government’s commitment to the realization of the partnership, and revealed that the state government was ready to host AfDB’s delegation which will visit Sokoto later in the year to concretise the agreements reached.

http://politicsngr.com/african-devt-bank-fund-agro-industrial-park-north-west/

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Delta mulls establishment of agro-industrial park Okowa In its quest to boost the economic diversification of Delta State, the State Government is poised to establish and...
  2. Imo Industrial Park: Govt In $2bn Partnership With African Development Funding Group The Imo State government has signed a two billion dollars’ partnership with an international group, African Development Funding Group, to...
  3. Sokoto signs MoU to establish N2bn industrial fund To actualise a sustainable industrial development base, the Sokoto government on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Bank of...
  4. Buhari Gets $1bn Loan From Adesina’s Led African Development Bank THE African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved $ 1 billion loan towards meeting the deficits in Nigeria’s 2016 Budget, believed...
  5. Tambuwal preaches collaboration, as North-West govs meet on agric devt Closer collaboration among all stakeholders and regional integration are key ingredients for the expansion and sustenance of agricultural activities in...
  6. AfDB earmarks $175m for North West region’s agric sector The Country Director, African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Ousmane Dore, has said that the bank earmarked $ 175 million for...
  7. Imo Government Strikes $2b Partnership Deal For Industrial Park (Pic) Imo Govt. strikes $ 2bn partnership deal for Industrial Park The Imo State government has signed a two billion dollars’...
  8. Recession: African Development Bank Approves $600m Loan To Support Nigeria In another boost to the Nigerian economy, the board of the African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved the sum of...
  9. Full Text: Statement By African Development Bank President-Elect Dr. Akinwumi Adesina The newly elected President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, has promised to work hard with all...
  10. Diamond Bank takes lead in agro-lending to women farmers In the last five years, agriculture funding by Nigerian banks has more than doubled. Several banks are presently lending to...

< YOHAIG home