After Recapture Of Sambisa: Recession, Corruption Remain Our Challenges – Saraki

Senate President Bukola Saraki says after the recapture of the Sambisa Forest, other issues before the country are corruption, economic recession, unemployment and the Niger Delta crisis. The Senate president was yesterday addressing State House correspondents shortly after observing the juma’at prayer with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House mosque.

Saraki described the capture of Sambisa Forest as great progress, saying: “If you look at where we were a-year-and-half ago; the challenges we had in that area, for us to recapture the place is a great feat. It shows what we can do as a country when we’ve the commitment, purpose and the leadership required to do that. As we’ve done that in the northeast.”

The Senate President said he believed the other issues before us are the fight against corruption, the economy, providing jobs, peace in the Niger Delta.

Saraki said the attention of the National Assembly would be on the economy in 2017 because “that is really a major issue for us as a country. We want to see some of the economic bills put forward passed to see that there is greater improvement in the process of the budget process in 2017 and to see that the government implements the budget early.”

He said: “Also, one of our pet projects is made-in-Nigeria products. We want to see that government continues to support Nigerians in this area so that we can begin to see the cushioning of the difficult times Nigerians are going through. So, next year is very important to us.”

The Senate president also assured that the legislature would continue to support the executive to ensure that the right things are done.