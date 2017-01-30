“Agriculture Is My MMM” – Journalist Says As He Shares Photos Of His Farm Produce

Posted January 30, 2017 2:38 pm by Comments

A journalist in Akwa Ibom state, Emmanuel Owuala, has shared photos of big garden egg produce cultivated in his farm -in a bid to encourage Nigerians to invest in Agriculture which he says is the way out now due to the dwindling economy. According to the journalist who seems to have made a lot of cash from his farm, ‘Agriculture is his MMM’.

The journalist also shared an insight into tomato cultivation. See that below;

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/01/agriculture-is-my-mmm-journalist-says.html

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Investing In Agriculture Is Never A Waste. See Pictures Of My Farm – Osabuohein I started my farm in 2013 when I went to the Netherlands for my Master’s degree with some money I...
  2. Bad Roads Affecting The Marketing Of Farm Produce (Photos) Hello These are farm produce wasting in my home town , Aballa Uno in Ndokwa East LGA of Delta state....
  3. Photos Of Uyo Journalist Arrested & Flown To Abuja Over Dana Crash Facebook Post As shared by human rights activist and lawyer Inibehe Effiong….. ‘JOURNALIST ARRESTED IN UYO, FLOWN TO ABUJA OVER FACEBOOK POST...
  4. Young Man Shot Dead In His Farm In Kaduna (Photos) A twitter user @sani206 who shared the story, the young man by name mustapha Abdulazeez was killed alongside his friend...
  5. Photos Of The Black Snake Killed At University Of Agriculture, Umudike’s Fish Farm Photos Of A Poisonous Snake That Was Killed Today At MOUAU Fish Farm In Umudike Below are photos of a...
  6. See What Governor Ortom Was Doing In His Oracle Farm In Benue (Photos) The governor of Benue state Samuel ORTOM has called on the people of the state to return to agriculture as...
  7. Katsina Assembly to enact law on illegal farm produce exportation KATSINA State House of Assembly will soon enact a law to stop exportation and hoarding of farm produce in the...
  8. FG To Begin Export Of Farm Produce From Some Northern States The Nigeria Custom Service on Thursday said it would begin the export of farm produce to Europe from some northern...
  9. “Not All Journalists Are Lazy”; Photos Of A Nigerian Reporter At War Zones Nigerian journalists have come under fire recently after being labelled lazy. A Nigerian journalist and former stringer/reporter at Reuters, Sumner...
  10. Osinbajo And Governor Ganduje Visit Dangote Tomato Farm In Kano (Photos) Kano State Governor Dr.Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR and Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo visit Dangote garden tomatoes in kadawa kano...

< YOHAIG home