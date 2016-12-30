Akure Monarch To Replace Eze Ndigbo With Asiwaju Igbo

Akure – ANOTHER round of trouble is brewing between the  Igbo community and a paramount traditional ruler, the Deji of Akureland, Oba Aladetoyinbo over the alleged plan by him to install a rival Eze Ndigbo for them against their wishes.

The Igbos alleged that the Oba was planning to install  an Asiwaju of Igbo and or Onyendu as against the interest of  Igbos within Ondo State. They said they would resist the plan with the last  drop of  blood in their veins. They see  the latest move by the Oba as a deft move to install his stooge as their leader to spite the original holder of the title of Eze Ndigbo who had a face off with him over  a supremacy tussle last year.

Read more at: http://www.vanguardngr.com/2016/12/akure-monarch-schemes-replace-eze-ndigbo-asiwaju-igbo/

