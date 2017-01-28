Akwa Ibom Students Spotted Sitting On The Floor To Learn (Photos)

According to human rights activist and lawyer Inibehe Effiong,below are photos of the state of facilities at Primary School, Afaha Offot, Abak Road, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State as at Thursday 26th January, 2017.

Majority of the students were pictured sitting on the floor to learn probably because the seats are not enough.Just take a look at the ceilings.

Which way Naija?

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/01/see-bad-state-of-primary-schoolafaha.html