Akwa Ibom Students Spotted Sitting On The Floor To Learn (Photos)

Posted January 28, 2017 3:38 pm by Comments

According to human rights activist and lawyer Inibehe Effiong,below are photos of the state of facilities at Primary School, Afaha Offot, Abak Road, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State as at Thursday 26th January, 2017.

Majority of the students were pictured sitting on the floor to learn probably because the seats are not enough.Just take a look at the ceilings.

Which way Naija?

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/01/see-bad-state-of-primary-schoolafaha.html

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Sec-School students write their exams on the floor in Akwa Ibom (Photo) Pictured are some students of Community Secondary School, Ikot Ewang, Nsit Ubim L.G.A, Akwa Ibom State, writing their examinations on...
  2. Yobe Corper Sits On The Floor In Classroom To Teach His Students (Photos) As shared by Bukar…….. ‘This is GDJSS Hausari Students Nguru LGA Yobe State sitting in flow, other areas flow can’t...
  3. Akwa Ibom Polytechnic Students Protest & Block School Gate Over Hike In Fees (Pics) As shared by Evelyn Stephen yesterday…. ‘Students of Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic, Ikot Osurua today blocked the entrance into the...
  4. Photos Of A Young Female Painter In Akwa Ibom At a time where many Nigerian ladies are complaining that there is no job in the country,a pretty lady Ebiminor...
  5. High Ranking Delegates Sit On The Floor As They Visit Benue Monarch (Photos) The newly elected Tor Tiv, Orchivirigh Prof. James Ayatse -has been criticized following these photos which have been circulating on...
  6. Pupils still sit on bare floor to learn at schools in Delta “I also found that there are major communities in the Jeremi area that are not accessible during the rains because...
  7. Akwa Ibom tribunal adjourns sitting The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal for Akwa Ibom, has adjourned its sitting till July 14 to enable the All Progressive...
  8. Senator Akpabio Joins “Street Boys” For New Year Carnival In Akwa Ibom (Photos) Senator Godswill Akpabio was a guest at the Akwa-Ibom state youths, "Street Boys" new year get-together at D-Line field, Ewet...
  9. Akwa Ibom University matriculates 1,648 students Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU) has matriculated 1,648 students for the 2014/2015 academic session. This is an increase of  32...
  10. Students left to seat on floor with chairs locked away For long, students of Hafsat Ahmadu Bello Memorial Secondary School, Sokoto, have had to endure learning in the most uncomfortable...

< YOHAIG home