Alaafin Of Oyo, Ooni Of Ife, Wole Soyinka, Amosun At African Drums Festival (Photos)

The 2017 African Drums Festival started in Abeokuta, on Thursday with beautiful performances and march parade by the different troupes, states and countries represented at the event.

Ogun State Governor Amosun literally rolled out the drums on Thursday, with the opening ceremonies of the 2017 African Drums Festival in Abeokuta.In attendance were Alaafin of Oyo,Ooni of Ife,Prof. Wole Soyinka and more

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/african-drums-festival-2017-kicks-off.html