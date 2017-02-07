“Always Pad Now N400, Kuku Impregnate Me” – Nollywood Actress (Hilarious Placard)
Posted February 7, 2017 6:38 pm by admin Comments
She shared this photo on her Instagram Page!
http://thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/istandwithnigeria-checkout-nollywood.html
"Always Pad now N400, kuku impregnate me"
https://www.instagram.com/p/BQN6EwEhEnT/?hl=en
Related posts:
- #IStandWithNigeria: Hilarious Photo Of The Day Everybody has their own concerns… http://www.thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/istandwithnigeria-hilarious-photo-of-day.html...
- Actress Mercy Aigbe Protests, Pictured At National Art Theatre With Others Mercy Aigbe joined the protest at National Theatre, Here is the photo http://thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/mercy-aigbe-spotted-at-national-art.html https://www.instagram.com/p/BQLH0L4AqqU/?hl=en...
- Reigning Nollywood Actress, Queen Nwokoye, Wins Face Of Nollywood Award (Pic) Queen Nwokoye who is currently the hottest Nollywood Actress out of Nigeria has bagged the FACE OF NOLLYWOOD AWARD (...
- Star Actress, Tonto Dike, Removes Her Husband’s Name From Instagram (See Screenshots) Seems there is fire on the mountain in Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh’s home as she has removed her husband’s name...
- “Bringing Sexy Back, A Little Sexy Hurts No One”: Actress Daniella Okeke (Pics) Though she is always being trailed with so much controversy, but it is without doubt that Daniella Okeke is one...
- Nollywood Actress, Ini Edo Stuns In Christmas Photo The every beautiful Nollywood star Ini Edo stuns in a new Christmas special photo to wish her fans all over...
- ‘This year my songs will impregnate every girl’ – Shatta Wale Ghanaian controversial singer, Shatta Wale on Thursday, took to his Facebook page to announce that he’s about to release his songs...
- Why I won’t report for EFCC questioning now – ex-presidential aide, Kuku Mr. Kuku is wanted for alleged fraudulent diversion of funds running into hundreds of millions of Naira. The post Why...
- Melaye: “Remi Tinubu Has Arrived Menopause, I Couldn’t Have Said I’ll Impregnate Her” Dino Melaye, the senator representing Kogi west senatorial district at the national assembly, says it is impossible for him to...
- See The Face Of Actress Tonto Dikeh’s Son Tonto Dikeh’s Husband, Churchill Shows Their Son’s Face For The First Time Actress Tonto Dikeh’s Husband, Oladunni Churchill shared a...
What do you think?