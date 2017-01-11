Anambra Governorship Aspirant Hon. Tony Nwuye & Others At Oracle’s Wedding (Photos)

Anambra Governorship Aspirant Hon. Tony Nwuye, Others At Oracle’s Wedding

It was indeed a day that will not be forgotten in a hurry by the former Union leader turned Force Officer Emeka Amanchukwu , as he takes his lovely wife to the alter in an exceptionally unique and extremely classy ceremony in the South East Nigeria?

The very colourful wedding held at their Church in Obosi, Anambra state Abuja, attracted notable personalities, Nigeria\’s high and mighty in the Aluta industry including former NANS President and Serving Federal House Honourable Tony Nwuye, who will be vying for Anambra State Governor. The groom also Known as Oracle who has distinguished himself in the force, is a man of class and standard, that is why he is seen as chief strategist and master planner in every social and mobilisation management, which was evident in the wedding that has a blend of holy matrimonial service and grand reception at new bride home in Nnobi, Anambra state.?

The coupled displayed so much affection for each other on their day which obviously showed that Onyinye is Oracle\’s perfect permanent antidote to his emotional loneliness.?

With Nigeria\’s rave of the moment on social Media Alexreports and ex- SUG President ANSU and Political Assistent to Hon. Tony, Chino Ugwunze as well as Chimatex, Duben, Fine Boy etc present at the occasion, the atmospher with special musical dedication to the coupled added colour to the evening of matrimonial bliss. They wedding reception indeed gave the guests memories to take home at cool of the night with Zzini, Nigerian Fashion TV, Vanguard, Leadership paper, AbujaPress, Ndigbo-online etc disposed for independent coverage.

